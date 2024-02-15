”Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 62,270 per 10 grams, down by Rs 80, taking bearish cues from overseas markets,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity Roundup: Gold trades below $2,000/oz; IEA demand forecast weighs on oil - February 15, 2024
- Gold price remains on backfoot amid dwindling Fed rate-cut expectations - February 15, 2024
- Gold prices see a decline of Rs 80 while silver experiences a surge of Rs 600 - February 15, 2024