The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh227.0 per gram on Thursday at 9am as compared to last night’s close of Dh228.5 per gram. Similarly, 22K fell to Dh210.25, 21K to Dh203.5 and 18K to Dh174.5 per gram.
