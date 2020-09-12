The price for the yellow metal has gone up by Rs 1 per gram in India. For today, September 12, the gold price for 1 gram of 22 carat purity stand at Rs 4946, while 24 carats of 1 gram will cost a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices See Another Fluctuation, Gets Stronger Than Yesterday - September 12, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slip and Trade Sideways Despite Robust Inflation - September 11, 2020
- Consider Buying These 3 Miners as Gold and Silver Move Higher - September 11, 2020