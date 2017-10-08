Gold Prices Seesaw as Fed Outlook Competes with Risk Trends

Gold prices were taken on a wild ride Friday, falling to a two-month low as US labor-market data stoked Fed rate hike speculation (as expected) only to promptly reverse course higher to finish the day with the biggest gain in almost two weeks. The bounce …
