Gold prices selloff, as the U.S. GDP growth exceeds expectations. Gold prices fell to a 2-week low on Thursday, as investors chose to move away from the safe haven asset in the af …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices selloff, as the US GDP growth exceeds expectations [Video] - January 27, 2022
- Gold futures fall to a 3-week low as dollar surges after Fed points to start of rate hikes in March - January 27, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Trendline support is critical at month-end as market digests the Fed - January 27, 2022