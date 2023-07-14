Gold prices were set on Friday for their biggest weekly gain since April, after rallying close to a one-month high, as markets scale back expectations of further U.S. interest rate hikes, sending the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices set for best week since April on weaker dollar - July 13, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices set for best week since April on weaker dollar - July 13, 2023
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices higher Friday - July 13, 2023