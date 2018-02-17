REUTERS – Gold prices held firm on Friday to remain on track for their biggest weekly percentage gain in nearly two years, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar and as investors looked to hedge against inflation. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was largely unchanged at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Trim Gains as Dollar Rebounds - February 17, 2018
- Gold prices set for biggest weekly gain in nearly two years - February 17, 2018
- Gold Prices Bounces Back on Strong CPI but Preserve January Range - February 17, 2018