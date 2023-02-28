GOLD prices dipped on Tuesday (Feb 28) and were poised for a monthly decline of about 6 per cent as the prospects of further interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve continued to weigh on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices set for monthly loss as US rate-hike bets dent appeal - February 27, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sets for action after sideways motion around $1,820 ahead of US PMI - February 27, 2023
- Gold Prices Flat Amid Mixed Outlook - February 27, 2023