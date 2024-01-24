Gold prices are expected to dip in the near term before climbing to new highs later in the year, peaking at $2,300/ounce (oz) in 2025. According to a report by JP Morgan Research, this would be driven by further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve …
