As volatility continues to roil financial markets, the price of gold – directly but surprisingly correlated to stocks – will remain under pressure and hit new lows in the backdrop of a looming global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold prices set to plummet along with stocks
As volatility continues to roil financial markets, the price of gold – directly but surprisingly correlated to stocks – will remain under pressure and hit new lows in the backdrop of a looming global …