The recent Covid-19 pandemic has pushed the price of gold to a hair’s whisker of its record high reached almost a decade ago. Investors should expect the rally to continue beyond that level, at least …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold looks beyond the recovery - July 24, 2020
- Gold Prices Set To Smash Record As The Wall Street Shuns The Dollar - July 24, 2020
- Gold: The all-time high of $1920 is just one bullish session away [Video] - July 24, 2020