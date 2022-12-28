Gold and silver futures settled sharply higher on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar slipped. Copper also jumped on hopes that China lifting COVID-19 restrictions to reopen its economy will boost demand of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold jumps to six-month high on China reopening optimism - December 27, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases below $1,825 hurdle amid firmer US Dollar, hidden bullish RSI divergence - December 27, 2022
- Gold eases as U.S. dollar ticks up - December 27, 2022