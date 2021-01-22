METALS STOCKS Gold futures settled lower on Friday, as the U.S. dollar strengthened after losses this week, but prices for the precious metal tallied their largest weekly gain since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold prices settle lower, but tally their largest weekly gain since mid-December
METALS STOCKS Gold futures settled lower on Friday, as the U.S. dollar strengthened after losses this week, but prices for the precious metal tallied their largest weekly gain since …