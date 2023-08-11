Gold prices were steady on Thursday, after recovering partially from some recent losses which were driven by higher global bond yields and a stronger U.S. dollar, while the U.S. July inflation reading came in broadly as expected.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices settle nearly flat after U.S. inflation report shows prices edge up for first time in over a year - August 11, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices Fall On August 11; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - August 11, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could correct before targeting key 200 DMA support - August 10, 2023