Gold prices eased today, June 15, after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as expected but signaled further hikes this year. After yesterday’s Fed meeting, the US central bank’s Chairman Jerome Powell stated that almost all officials see …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains under pressure after ECB, ahead of US data - June 15, 2023
- Gold prices shed over $20 after Powell’s remarks - June 15, 2023
- Dollar ekes out gain after Fed hike hint; yen slips - June 15, 2023