Gold prices fell on Tuesday while the dollar strengthened as traders anticipate another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Gold (CG=F) was trading around $1,973 (£1,586), after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices slide as dollar rises on Fed rate hike expectations - May 30, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold A Good Investment? - May 30, 2023
- Gold prices bounce back after touching lowest level since March - May 30, 2023