Gold prices slipped again on Thursday to book a third day in the red, as rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar following Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of the U.S. credit rating put pressure on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices slide for 3rd straight day as rising Treasury yields, stronger U.S. dollar sap demand - August 3, 2023
- Has Fitch’s US credit downgrade brightened gold’s long-term outlook? - August 3, 2023
- Silver and Gold Encourage Collectors, Investors - August 3, 2023