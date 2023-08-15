Gold prices slid further on Tuesday, falling to their lowest levels in more than a month, as U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar climbed following the release of official data showing a surge of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices slide to 1-month lows as rising bond yields heap pressure on metals - August 15, 2023
- Steppe Gold stock price poised for big gains after 2Q results: analysts - August 15, 2023
- What are gold stocks? - August 15, 2023