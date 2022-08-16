Gold prices soften for a second day on Tuesday, with the most-active futures contract for the yellow metal trading at its lowest levels in more than a week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices slide to 1-week low as yellow metal looks to snap longest weekly winning streak this year - August 16, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slumps below $1780, though clings to the 50-DMA - August 16, 2022
- GOLD November 18th Options Begin Trading - August 16, 2022