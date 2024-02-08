Gold prices slumped today, Feb. 8, as investors awaited data on US jobless claims, which are expected to drop to 221,000 applications, while tracking …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to average $2,081 for all of 2024 – TDS - February 8, 2024
- Gold prices slip ahead of US jobless claims data - February 8, 2024
- Gold price fails to get a decisive move amid uncertainty over Fed rate-cut timing - February 8, 2024