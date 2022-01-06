Gold prices slip as Fed rate-hike bets lift yields

Gold prices slipped on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting signalled quicker interest rate hikes to tame broadening inflationary risks …
