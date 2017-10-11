Gold futures traded slightly lower early Wednesday, threatening to halt a multisession climb as investors waited for minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy-setting gathering. December gold GCZ7, -0.09% lost $2.10, or 0.2%, to $1,291.70 an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices slip as traders await Fed minutes for policy clues - October 11, 2017
- Gold Prices Hold Steady with Fed Minutes on Tap - October 11, 2017
- Today’s Research Reports on Argex Titanium, Atalaya Mining, Avesoro Resources and Brio Gold Inc. - October 11, 2017