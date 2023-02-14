(Reuters) – Gold prices dipped on Monday as investors braced for much awaited U.S. January consumer price index data that could steer the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike strategy. Spot gold fell 0.5% to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rally ahead of US inflation data - February 14, 2023
- Gold prices slip as U.S. inflation test looms - February 14, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,860, focus remains on US CPI report - February 14, 2023