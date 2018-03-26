Gold Prices Slip Despite Dollar Hitting One-Month Low On Trade War Fear

Investing.com – Gold prices slipped on Monday, giving up its earlier gains in the day although the dollar plunged amid geopolitical concerns. Gold Futures for April delivery on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell $3.20, or 0.24% …
