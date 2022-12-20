This pressured bullion prices with a clear lack of bids, as gold largely relinquished its safe haven status to the greenback this year. The yellow metal is trading slightly lower for 2022, and is also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles below $1,800 on firmer yields - December 20, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds toward $1,800 amid US Dollar sell-off - December 20, 2022
- Gold prices slip further below $1,800 as rate hike fears weigh - December 20, 2022