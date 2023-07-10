The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh232.75 per gram on Monday morning as compared to last week’s close of Dh233.0 per gram. While 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh215.5, Dh208.5 and Dh178.75 per gram, respectively.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices slip in Dubai in early trade on first trading day of the week - July 10, 2023
- UAE: Gold prices slip in Dubai in early trade on first trading day of the week - July 10, 2023
- Gold flat on doubts over US rate hike trajectory - July 10, 2023