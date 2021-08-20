Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,778.65 per ounce by 2:21 p.m. EDT. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.1% at $1,783.1. Weighing on gold, the U.S. dollar rose to nine-month highs after minutes from the Fed’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices slip on rallying U.S. dollar, Fed taper talks - August 19, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: King Dollar weighs on XAU/USD below $1,800 - August 19, 2021
- QVC just marked down hundreds of gorgeous pieces of gold jewelry — prices start at only $27 - August 19, 2021