Gold prices slip on rising dollar and equities

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,726.80 an ounce at 1233 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,727.60. Most markets were closed in the United States, Britain and some Asian countries for public holidays …
