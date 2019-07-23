(Reuters) – Gold prices dipped on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened and some investors locked in profits ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week. Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,415.15 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices slip on stronger dollar, profit-taking - July 23, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip on stronger dollar, profit-taking - July 23, 2019
- Gold prices slip on dollar strength, profit-taking - July 23, 2019