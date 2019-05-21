Investing.com – Prices of the safe-haven gold slipped on Tuesday in Asia, while stock markets rebounded as traders cheered a temporary reprieve in U.S.-China trade tensions surrounding Chinese …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Prices Slip, Stocks Rebound as Trade Tension Takes a Breather
Investing.com – Prices of the safe-haven gold slipped on Tuesday in Asia, while stock markets rebounded as traders cheered a temporary reprieve in U.S.-China trade tensions surrounding Chinese …