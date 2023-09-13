COMEX Gold prices fell to the lowest in more than two weeks, as investors remain wary ahead of US inflation data. (Photo: Reuters) Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price Forecast: MCX gold prices slipped on Wednesday, while silver rates plunged 0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices slip to two-week lows; support seen at Rs 58480-58240, resistance at Rs 58920-59170 - September 13, 2023
- Pan African results aided by ‘much-improved rand gold price’ - September 13, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, September 13, 2023: Precious metals witness dip on MCX | Check latest rates here - September 13, 2023