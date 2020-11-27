Gold futures on Friday settle sharply lower, registering the biggest weekly slide since late September, as the metal’s price has been buffeted by upbeat …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices slump, book sharpest weekly fall in 2 months on Black Friday - November 27, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains vulnerable, break below 200-DMA in play - November 27, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD techincal chart signals caution for the bulls - November 27, 2020