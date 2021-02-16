Gold prices slump on rising yields while platinum retreats

Gold prices fell as much as 1.7% on Tuesday to their lowest in more than a week on stronger U.S. Treasury yields while platinum eased in choppy trading after a rally that took it to a 6-1/2 year high.
