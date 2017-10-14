Gold Prices Snap Four Week Losing Streak On Disappointing CPI

Gold prices snapped a four-week losing streak with the precious metal up nearly 2% to trade at 1301 ahead of the New York close on Friday. The advance comes alongside continued strength in broader equity markets and with the DXY turning from key technical …
