As of early July 2024, gold is trading at approximately $2,326.43 per ounce, maintaining its status as a preferred safe-haven asset amidst ongoing economic and geopolitical turbulence. This marks a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold pushes higher as market hopes rise for U.S. rate cut - July 10, 2024
- XAU/USD forecast 2024: Analysts bullish on gold prices amid global uncertainties - July 10, 2024
- Gold price today: Gold is up 0.75% from yesterday - July 10, 2024