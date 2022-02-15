Gold Prices Soar Amid Ukraine Crisis, U.S. Inflation

Gold prices in Korea traded at a 16-month high on Monday. The price of 1 gram of gold was up by 1.46 percent from a day earlier to around W71,390 (US$1=W1,197). The increased appeal of the safe …
