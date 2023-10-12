Gold prices have surged to a remarkable ₹58,000 per 10 gm on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), largely fueled by the dovish stance of US Federal Reserve officials and the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Soar Amidst Declining US Dollar and Rising Geopolitical Tension - October 12, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD recapture key 21 DMA barrier on soft US CPI inflation? - October 12, 2023
- Gold price stands firm near two-week high on dovish Fed expectations, ahead of US CPI - October 12, 2023