Despite this, some bullish pressure did seep into precious metal prices at the beginning of March, when numerous precious metals began to rally. Gold prices, in particular, shot up, likely due to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Soar Past $2,150 After Bullish Rally - March 14, 2024
- Gold retreats as dollar, yields firm on higher US inflation data - March 14, 2024
- Gold Prices Remain Below All-Time Highs Ahead Of Economic Data - March 14, 2024