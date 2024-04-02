SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The price of gold continues to hit record highs in the current market. 22News spoke with experts at Gold Trader in Springfield about what this means if you have some gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices hit a new record. Here’s why - April 2, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $2,236 and US JOLTs data as corrective mode sets in - April 2, 2024
- ASX 200 gold shares surging as gold price hits new records. Now what? - April 2, 2024