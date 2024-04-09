The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) witnessed gold futures contract for June 2024 expiry opening at ₹71,026 per 10 grams and reaching an intraday high of ₹71,125.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices soar to new heights on Gudi Padwa: Should investors buy, sell or hold? - April 9, 2024
- Zimbabwe just introduced a new gold-backed currency in an attempt to fight inflation and wean off the US dollar - April 9, 2024
- Is Gold the New Safe Haven? Investors Flock To Precious Metals As Prices Soar Close To All-Time High - April 9, 2024