Hyderabad: After scaling one high after another since 2023 began, finally gold prices seem to have hit a cooling phase, softening by about 200-250 per gm for 24K over the past one month alone. On May 4, 2023, gold prices scaled the previous high of $2075 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices soften but fail to increase demand - June 12, 2023
- Gold prices end second session lower as traders await inflation report, Fed meeting - June 12, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as traders await inflation data, Fed decision - June 12, 2023