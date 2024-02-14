Gold prices tumbled today, Feb. 14, amid calmer investor bets for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and increasing expectations for stabiliz …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips further below $2,000 as markets temper Fed rate-cut bets - February 14, 2024
- Gold prices soften on growing bets on US interest rates shift - February 14, 2024
- Gold price continues losing streak as hot inflation pushes back Fed rate-cut expectations - February 14, 2024