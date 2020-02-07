After breaking the late-December uptrend that formed shortly after gold prices broke out of the September descending resistance channel, XAU/USD is now on the cusp of a familiar but critical support …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rally Despite Surge in the US Dollar - February 7, 2020
- Gold Prices, S&P 500, DAX Index at Critical Turning Points - February 7, 2020
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Have Rough Week - February 7, 2020