Gold prices spike as investors take refuge in bullion following Russian invasion of Ukraine

Gold prices on Thursday jumped to their highest levels in 2022 so far as investors sought refuge in safer assets with Russia launching a full-scale attack on Ukraine following weeks of tension.
