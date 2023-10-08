Gold prices have stabilised after a nine-day losing streak which saw the precious metal slide on the spot market amid rising bond yields.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices stabilise after nine-day losing streak as bond yields dent demand - October 8, 2023
- Attack on Israel likely to boost appeal of gold, safe haven assets - October 8, 2023
- What Israel’s War With Hamas Means For Gold And Other Safe Haven Assets - October 8, 2023