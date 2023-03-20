In India, the price of 24 karat and 22 carat gold has not changed in the past two days. As of Monday, 20 March, 10 grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 58,220, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 53,330,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices stabilise in India, no changes registered for last two days - March 20, 2023
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices up Monday - March 19, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices drop 1% after Credit Suisse-UBS deal spurs risk-on mood - March 19, 2023