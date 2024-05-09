After experiencing consecutive declines, gold prices in Pakistan showed stability on Thursday, remaining unchanged in the local market. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola stood at Rs239,200.
