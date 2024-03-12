Spot gold took a momentary pause from its record-breaking rally on Monday, holding steady at $2,177.71 per ounce, while *U.S. gold futures* saw a slight uptick of 0.03%, reaching $2,185.10. This …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,260, silver drops Rs 100 to Rs 75,500 - March 11, 2024
- Gold Prices Stabilize Amidst Record Rally, Traders Eye Rate Cut Signals - March 11, 2024
- Gold Prices Today In India (12th March 2024); Check Gold Rate In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Thane, Surat, Pune, Nagpur - March 11, 2024