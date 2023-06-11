(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 11 (KUNA) — Gold prices stood at USD 1,960 an ounce by the end of last week’s trading due to diverging expectations about the decisions of the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Stable At USD 1,960 Per Ounce Last Week - June 11, 2023
- Gold prices poised for a second weekly gain ahead of US CPI, FOMC meeting next week - June 11, 2023
- Argonaut Gold: First Gold Pour At Magino Now Imminent - June 11, 2023