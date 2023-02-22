Gold prices were mostly consolidating in today’s session, as markets prepared for the latest FOMC minutes report. The Federal Open Market Committee will release minutes for its latest meeting, where …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Hawkish Fed Minutes Will Strengthen Case for $1800 - February 22, 2023
- Gold prices stall, ahead of FOMC minutes [Video] - February 22, 2023
- Art Museum’s ‘Go for the Gold’ fundraiser tickets on sale now - February 22, 2023